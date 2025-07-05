A Grim Confession: Unearthed Murders from a Tormented Past

Muhammadali, plagued by guilt and personal tragedies, has confessed to two murders dating back to 1986 and 1989, police reported on Saturday. While the 1986 incident was registered immediately, the latter confession remains to be verified.

A senior officer pointed out the difficulty of corroborating the 1989 confession due to the age of the case and limited documentation. The earlier murder involved Muhammadali allegedly acting in self-defense against harassment, subsequently passing off as an accident.

Life events that included the death of an elder son and an accident involving his younger son prompted Muhammadali to disclose his past. The police are investigating, though the records are scarce, with only a 1986 news article available as a reference.

(With inputs from agencies.)