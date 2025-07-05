Ukraine Braces for Renewed Russian Offensive in Kharkiv Region

Ukraine's top military official, Oleksandr Syrskyi, raised alarms about a potential fresh Russian assault in the Kharkiv region, a location of intense fighting since 2022. The Russian military's slow, yet steady progression through Ukrainian defenses has marked the summer campaign, increasing pressure using waves of infantry and robust munitions supplies.

Meanwhile, Russian troops have extended their reach into northern Ukraine's Sumy region, establishing a minor but strategic stronghold. Syrskyi disclosed on Telegram that he had dedicated two days to reinforcing unity in the Kharkiv area—engaging with commanders, assessing conditions, and evaluating troop requirements.

Syrskyi highlighted the Russian strategy of leveraging sheer numbers, emphasizing the necessity for Ukraine to be prepared with effective tactical and technological measures to thwart further Russian advances and maintain defensive stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)