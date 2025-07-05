Left Menu

Tragic End: Rising Crime Wave in Bihar Claims Prominent Businessman's Life

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-07-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 20:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gopal Khemka, a well-known Bihar-based businessman, was tragically shot dead outside his residence in Patna late Friday night. The attack, carried out by a unidentified assailant on a motorcycle, echoes the brutal murder of his son seven years ago in Hajipur, sparking renewed concerns over local safety.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened a high-level meeting to reassess the state's law and order framework, emphasizing relentless pursuit of the perpetrators and vowing severe repercussions for any law enforcement negligence. The state's administration is under pressure to manage the situation effectively.

Present at the crime scene, police discovered crucial evidence, including a bullet and cartridge. With strong leads in hand, an SIT featuring the Special Task Force is actively pursuing the case. Meanwhile, security measures have been extended to Khemka's surviving son and family, amidst mounting public criticism of the state government's handling of law and order.

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

