Delhi Jal Board Gains Fiscal Autonomy for Swift Yamuna Revival

The government empowered Delhi Jal Board with enhanced financial autonomy to expedite Yamuna river cleaning and improve water supply. Projects over Rs 50 crore can now proceed without cabinet approval, promoting quicker decision-making. This reform aims to improve water infrastructure and accountability, tackling Delhi's water supply issues effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:15 IST
In a transformative move to accelerate the cleaning of the Yamuna river and strengthen drinking water supplies, the Delhi government has granted the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) increased financial autonomy. This significant reform allows the DJB to approve projects worth Rs 50 crore without requiring cabinet approval.

With this new empowerment, the DJB is set to execute high-value projects independently, a strategic change expected to enhance efficiency and reduce bureaucratic delays. The board's chairperson, CEO, and members are now authorized to sanction varying levels of project funding, maximizing operational effectiveness.

This policy shift promises to facilitate the swift construction of pipelines and boosting stations, ultimately enhancing water distribution and reliability for Delhi's residents. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta noted the previous restrictions had hampered essential initiatives, and this new system aims to ensure transparency and accountability in water management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

