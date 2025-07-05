Amit Shah Lays Foundation for India’s First Cooperative University in Anand

In a historic moment for India's cooperative movement, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the country's first cooperative university, “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University, in Anand, Gujarat. The university, a tribute to Shri Tribhuvandas Kishibhai Patel, will be developed on a 125-acre campus with an investment of ₹500 crore and aims to revolutionize education, training, and innovation in the cooperative sector.

The foundation ceremony was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, and other dignitaries from across the cooperative landscape. This initiative is seen as a monumental step in institutionalizing cooperative values and equipping the next generation with the knowledge and ethics that define India’s community-first model.

A Tribute to a Pioneer: Shri Tribhuvandas Patel

In his address, Shri Amit Shah remarked that the university is a heartfelt tribute to Shri Tribhuvandas Patel, who sowed the seeds of India’s dairy cooperative revolution under the guidance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He recalled the founding of the Kheda District Cooperative Milk Producers Union in 1946, a movement that would later evolve into Amul, one of the most valuable food brands globally.

“From a small group of milk collectors to a cooperative of 36 lakh women, conducting business worth ₹80,000 crore—this legacy is proof that when a leader works selflessly for the upliftment of the masses, they leave an indelible mark on the nation’s economy,” said Shah.

Bridging the Training Gap in Cooperatives

Shri Shah highlighted that prior to this initiative, India lacked a centralized system for training cooperative members and employees. Most personnel received on-the-job training without any formal education or orientation in cooperative values. The Tribhuvan Sahkari University aims to fill this critical gap by offering structured academic programs, certified training, and research opportunities tailored specifically for the cooperative sector.

He emphasized that moving forward, only those with formal education and training from this university will be eligible for roles in cooperative societies—ushering in a new era of merit-based recruitment, transparency, and accountability.

Youth and Cooperatives: Shaping Future Leaders

The university will offer a multidisciplinary curriculum that includes:

Technical and managerial training

Accounting and financial management

Marketing and supply chain optimization

Policy and strategic planning

Ethical and inclusive leadership

Shah stressed that students will also be grounded in the values of cooperation, social justice, and rural upliftment, and the institution will produce future cooperative leaders in the mold of Tribhuvandas Patel.

The Union Minister also called for participation from young professionals, academicians, and cooperative experts across the country to contribute to the academic and strategic vision of the university.

A National Ecosystem for Cooperative Growth

Shri Amit Shah detailed the 60 initiatives introduced since the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all designed to rejuvenate and democratize the cooperative movement.

One major push is the formation of 2 lakh new Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), with 60,000 to be operational by year-end. These PACS, along with district dairies and other cooperative bodies, will require 17 lakh skilled professionals, many of whom will be trained at Tribhuvan Sahkari University.

The university will also focus on:

Formulating cooperative policies

Data analytics and strategic development (5-year, 10-year, 25-year plans)

Implementing schemes through the 2 lakh new and 85,000 existing PACS

Creating cooperative platforms in new sectors like insurance and transportation

Academic Recognition and Cultural Integration

Recognizing the importance of instilling cooperative values early on, Shah noted that CBSE has introduced ‘Cooperation’ as a subject from Classes 9 to 12. He urged the Gujarat State Board and other state governments to follow suit, ensuring wider awareness and cultural integration of cooperative principles.

He envisioned the university becoming a national think tank for the cooperative sector, helping India develop into a global hub for community-owned economic models.

Cooperation: An Expression of India’s Civilizational Ethos

Shri Shah eloquently tied the university’s mission to the Indian philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World is One Family) and “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” (May All Be Happy). He stated that the cooperative model reflects these timeless values by promoting economic, human, animal, and environmental welfare simultaneously.

“This university is not just an academic institution—it is the torchbearer of a vision where cooperation becomes a mass movement that drives national prosperity,” said the Home and Cooperation Minister.

Looking Ahead

With the launch of Tribhuvan Sahkari University, India takes a decisive step toward institutionalizing the cooperative movement, empowering rural India, and building a cadre of trained, ethical, and visionary cooperative leaders.

This university will not only prepare professionals but also become the policy epicenter for future cooperatives, ensuring that India’s legacy of collective progress continues to thrive on both the domestic and global stage.