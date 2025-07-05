Left Menu

Social Media Scandal Rocks Police Force with Suspensions

Six police officers in Uttar Pradesh faced suspension over a social media post targeting ex-Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. An investigation following a complaint led to the suspension of constable Pradeep Thakur for posting, and five others for circulating the derogatory comment.

Updated: 05-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:20 IST

In a significant disciplinary move, six police officers in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended over an offensive social media post aimed at former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. This decision, announced on Saturday, has sent ripples through the police department.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit revealed that constable Pradeep Thakur initially posted the derogatory comment targeting the Samajwadi Party leader online, which was later shared by other personnel. The situation escalated into a departmental issue after Shivraj Singh Yadav and ex-MLA Azim Bhai filed a formal complaint.

An intensive investigation was launched, leading to the suspension of constable Thakur, who was stationed at the superintendent of police's rural office. Furthermore, five other police personnel, including head constable Kuldeep and constables Rahul, Amit, Arun, and Saurabh, were also suspended from their duties for participating in the circulation of the post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

