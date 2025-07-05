Revival of Ujh Multipurpose Project Promises Progress for Jammu and Kashmir

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced the much-anticipated revival of the Ujh Multipurpose Project in the Kathua district, aimed at advancing irrigation, power generation, and regional security. Speaking during a public meeting in his Udhampur constituency, Singh emphasized the project's role in boosting India's utilization of eastern rivers as outlined in the Indus Waters Treaty, which has stalled since April.

In addition to the Ujh project, Singh unveiled plans for the construction of an AIIMS Jammu Outreach Centre in Basohli, responding to a longstanding appeal from the region. This facility is designed to provide round-the-clock access to super-speciality medical services. Discussions are ongoing with AIIMS Jammu and local government officials to finalize logistics and ensure efficient staffing measures.

Singh's announcements come amid a broader initiative to engage local communities through public forums. These sessions aim to address citizens' concerns promptly and reinforce the government's commitment to transparent and accessible governance. Singh reiterated the current administration's drive to transcend regional and socio-political divides, ensuring equitable public service delivery under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

