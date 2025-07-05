Tragedy Strikes at Telangana Lake: Two Women Drown After Boat Capsizes

In a heartbreaking incident, two women from Patna lost their lives after a boat capsized in Sarpanpally Lake, Vikarabad district of Telangana, on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred while the women, accompanied by their granddaughters and a boat rider, were boating at around 4.30 pm.

Although strong winds overturned the small vessel, the granddaughters were successfully rescued. A senior police official confirmed the incident, highlighting that both women were found unconscious and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Despite efforts, a family member who attempted a rescue only managed to save the children.

Criticism arose as one family member accused the resort of inadequate response during the emergency. Allegations were also made regarding the lack of proper safety measures at the resort. Authorities have initiated further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)