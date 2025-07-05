Heightened Security Measures Ensure Peaceful Muharram in Jharkhand

In a bid to maintain peace during Muharram, Jharkhand's Kolhan region officials have ramped up security across several districts, including East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Seraikela-Kharswan.

Flag marches and mock drills, featuring water cannons, were deployed to preemptively deter disturbances.

Authorities have intensified patrols and are closely monitoring social media to avert any inflammatory activities, further ensuring public safety by regulating traffic for procession routes.

