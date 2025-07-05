Heightened Security Measures Ensure Peaceful Muharram in Jharkhand
Authorities in Jharkhand's Kolhan region intensify security for Muharram, conducting flag marches and mock drills in sensitive areas. Surveillance extends to social media to prevent inflammatory content. Traffic routes for processions are strictly regulated to ensure peace across East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.
In a bid to maintain peace during Muharram, Jharkhand's Kolhan region officials have ramped up security across several districts, including East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Seraikela-Kharswan.
Flag marches and mock drills, featuring water cannons, were deployed to preemptively deter disturbances.
Authorities have intensified patrols and are closely monitoring social media to avert any inflammatory activities, further ensuring public safety by regulating traffic for procession routes.
