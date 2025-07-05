Trump Administration's Controversial Deportation to South Sudan
The Trump administration deported eight migrants to South Sudan, despite their legal battles. Deported on July 4, the group's lawyers argued the move violated U.S. Constitutional rights due to South Sudan's instability. The deportation highlights the administration's stringent immigration policies and raises safety concerns.
The Trump administration has faced criticism after deporting eight migrants to South Sudan, despite the politically unstable region's safety concerns. This move comes as part of the administration's hardline immigration policies.
Deportations took place on July 4, with Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stating the action supports the rule of law. The group was held in U.S. custody in Djibouti while legal battles ensued in U.S. courts.
The Supreme Court favored the administration's efforts, overriding previous court decisions. The deportation underscores the complex legal landscape around U.S. immigration policies, drawing attention amid South Sudan's ongoing political crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Rebukes High Court's Role in Revenue Department Case
Supreme Court to Restore Historic Courtroom Design by Removing Glass Glazing
Farooq Abdullah Warns Supreme Court Appeal Looms Over J&K Statehood Delay
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief in Social Media Controversy
Supreme Court Flags OBC Certification Guidelines for Children of Single Mothers