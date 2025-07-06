Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Outcry Over Tragic Death of Young Girl

Four individuals have been booked following the gang-rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Tutuwari village. The incident has ignited protests, with villagers and political party leaders, including Bhim Army, demanding prompt justice. Police are investigating the case, which may be linked to a previous molestation incident.

In a tragic and horrifying development, four people were charged on Saturday in connection with the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in a village under the jurisdiction of Narhi police station. The discovery of the young girl's body inside her hut has sent shockwaves through the community.

Outrage has erupted as villagers, alongside representatives from the Bhim Army and various political parties, staged protests demanding swift justice. Authorities found the girl's body hanging when her family returned from the fields. The police have registered an FIR against four individuals based on the victim's mother's complaint.

The incident is speculated to have ties to a prior molestation case from March 2024 involving the girl's sister-in-law, where the deceased was a crucial witness. Narhi Station House Officer Nadeem Ahmed Faridi confirmed that all details are under scrutiny. A demonstration took place, which ended after an assurance of prompt action in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

