Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community
An alleged arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue, where 20 worshippers were inside, marks the latest in a series of antisemitic incidents in Australia amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. A Sydney man faces charges for the attack, described as shocking by officials, with further investigations underway.
In a concerning escalation of antisemitic incidents across Australia, police have charged a Sydney man with an alleged arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne. Twenty worshippers narrowly escaped the Friday night blaze at East Melbourne Synagogue, thanks to prompt action by firefighters.
The attack, which coincides with the recent surge of antisemitic acts since the Israel-Gaza conflict began in October, involved the suspect allegedly setting fire to the synagogue's front door with a flammable liquid. Authorities are investigating potential links to other disturbances, including an incident at an Israeli restaurant nearby.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Israeli President Isaac Herzog have strongly condemned the act, calling for swift accountability. This incident is part of a worrying trend, as antisemitic attacks on homes, schools, synagogues, and other properties continue to rise nationwide.
