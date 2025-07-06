Left Menu

Rising Wave of Antisemitic Attacks Rocks Australia

Australia has seen a surge in antisemitic attacks since October 2023, with over 2,000 incidents reported. Synagogues, buildings, and cars have been targeted, prompting responses from both national and local authorities. Key incidents include graffiti, arson, and threats against Jewish communities, leading to police action and government interventions.

Australia has witnessed a troubling surge of antisemitic attacks since October 2023, coinciding with the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip. According to figures from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, more than 2,000 incidents were reported over the past year, leaving Jewish communities in fear.

High-profile incidents include graffiti on a Jewish school in Melbourne, arson at the Adass Israel Synagogue, and numerous cases of vandalism and threats in Sydney. In December, Federal police launched a task force on antisemitism, and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns announced new laws to strengthen hate speech protections.

The spate of violence has drawn international attention, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu linking the attacks to Australia's stance on Palestine at the United Nations. The gravity of the situation led Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to convene a national cabinet meeting as authorities seek to protect Jewish communities and restore public safety.

