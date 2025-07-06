Rising Tensions: Houthis Target Israel

In a development that underscores escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen by the Houthi movement targeting central Israel early Sunday.

The attack, which prompted sirens across various parts of the country, was claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthi group, who stated it was aimed at the Jaffa area, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Amid the ongoing conflict that erupted in October 2023, Israeli officials have threatened a naval and air blockade against the Houthis if such attacks persist. The conflict has seen multiple missile and drone attacks disrupting global trade through the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)