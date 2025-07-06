Left Menu

China Imposes Import Restrictions on EU Medical Devices

China's finance ministry has announced new import restrictions on medical devices from the European Union worth over 45 million yuan, and on devices from other countries containing over 50% EU components. These measures take effect immediately, aiming to regulate the non-domestic medical device market.

The Chinese finance ministry declared on Sunday that it would impose limitations on importing medical devices originating from the European Union that are valued at more than 45 million yuan ($6.3 million). This action reflects China's stance on balancing local and foreign medical device trade.

Further restrictions will also apply to imports from other nations if the medical devices incorporate over 50% of components made in the EU, as clarified by the ministry. These new trade regulations went into effect immediately, hinting at a broader strategic approach in managing international trade agreements.

The current exchange rate equates $1 to 7.1645 Chinese yuan renminbi, setting a clear financial context for these trade limitations amidst evolving global trade dynamics.

