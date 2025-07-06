The Chinese finance ministry declared on Sunday that it would impose limitations on importing medical devices originating from the European Union that are valued at more than 45 million yuan ($6.3 million). This action reflects China's stance on balancing local and foreign medical device trade.

Further restrictions will also apply to imports from other nations if the medical devices incorporate over 50% of components made in the EU, as clarified by the ministry. These new trade regulations went into effect immediately, hinting at a broader strategic approach in managing international trade agreements.

The current exchange rate equates $1 to 7.1645 Chinese yuan renminbi, setting a clear financial context for these trade limitations amidst evolving global trade dynamics.