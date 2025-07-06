China Imposes Import Restrictions on EU Medical Devices
China's finance ministry has announced new import restrictions on medical devices from the European Union worth over 45 million yuan, and on devices from other countries containing over 50% EU components. These measures take effect immediately, aiming to regulate the non-domestic medical device market.
The current exchange rate equates $1 to 7.1645 Chinese yuan renminbi, setting a clear financial context for these trade limitations amidst evolving global trade dynamics.