Gym Trainer Arrested for Assault: A Shocking Incident

A gym trainer named Manoj Kumar was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a class 11 student in a gym. The incident was promptly reported by the victim's family, leading to Kumar's arrest under relevant legal sections for sexual offenses.

Updated: 06-07-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 13:45 IST
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A gym trainer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl, police confirmed on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Manoj Kumar, reportedly attacked the class 11 student in a gym during the weekend.

The incident came to light after the girl recounted the ordeal to her family, prompting them to contact authorities.

Following a complaint, a case was registered under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, resulting in Kumar's swift arrest.

