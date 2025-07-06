Gym Trainer Arrested for Assault: A Shocking Incident
A gym trainer named Manoj Kumar was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a class 11 student in a gym. The incident was promptly reported by the victim's family, leading to Kumar's arrest under relevant legal sections for sexual offenses.
A gym trainer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl, police confirmed on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Manoj Kumar, reportedly attacked the class 11 student in a gym during the weekend.
The incident came to light after the girl recounted the ordeal to her family, prompting them to contact authorities.
Following a complaint, a case was registered under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, resulting in Kumar's swift arrest.
