Gym Trainer Arrested for Assault: A Shocking Incident

A gym trainer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a schoolgirl, police confirmed on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Manoj Kumar, reportedly attacked the class 11 student in a gym during the weekend.

The incident came to light after the girl recounted the ordeal to her family, prompting them to contact authorities.

Following a complaint, a case was registered under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, resulting in Kumar's swift arrest.