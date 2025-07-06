Historic Move: Supreme Court Implements Reservation Policy for Non-Judicial Staff

The Supreme Court's recent decision to provide reservations for its non-judicial staff has been met with approval from several quarters, including CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby. Baby praised the move on social media, calling it a 'welcome move' and 'historic step' by Justice B R Gavai.

The Supreme Court's initiative introduces reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), persons with disabilities (PwD), ex-servicemen, and dependents of freedom fighters. The move also brings in a model roster system for recruitment, as confirmed by a circular issued on June 24.

In response to the decision, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has lauded Chief Justice B R Gavai for implementing the reform, noting that it marks progress toward social justice by extending reservations to previously unrepresented sectors. A quota system will now benefit various court staff, marking a significant step in judicial employment policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)