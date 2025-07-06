Left Menu

Former President Yoon Faces Detention Over Martial Law Decree

South Korean special prosecutors have requested the detention of former President Yoon Suk Yeol for declaring martial law last year. They allege abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Yoon denies the charges, and his lawyers claim the detention request is unreasonable and lacks credible evidence.

South Korean special prosecutors have filed a request to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges connected to an incident of insurrection when he declared martial law last year, according to a statement from their office on Sunday.

The charges involve allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice during the incident on December 3. Yoon's contentious decree was voted down by lawmakers approximately six hours after its announcement, compelling some to scale assembly building walls to overcome security forces.

Despite the detention request, Yoon's legal team claims it lacks credible evidence and intends to challenge its validity in court. They argue the arrest warrant request is unreasonable, highlighting the absence of substantiated proof of wrongdoing.

