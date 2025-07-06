Tragic House Fire Claims Life in Salahabad

A tragic house fire claimed the life of 45-year-old Sunita in Salahabad on Sunday. Sunita, who hailed from Assam, had been residing in a rented house with her family for three years.

The fire erupted around 11 am, trapping Sunita and her daughter-in-law Reshma. Sadly, Sunita succumbed to the flames, while her son Dhananjay and daughter Sonam were not at home during the incident.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, with Circle Officer Deepak Shukla confirming the deployment of a dog squad and forensic teams to gather evidence at the scene. Statements from family members are also being recorded as part of the ongoing probe.

