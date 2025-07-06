Obscene Video Scandal Surfaces Amidst Investigation

Moodbidri police have reportedly discovered over 50 obscene video clips from the mobile phone of Hindu Jagarana Vedike's Dakshina Kannada district co-convenor Samith Raj Dharegudde. This discovery emerged during a forensic investigation conducted at Mangaluru's CEN Lab after securing court permission.

The police officers were startled by the graphic nature of the scenes, which involve both men and women, and include one video alleged to feature a well-known coastal politician. In response, Inspector Sandesh of Moodbidri has registered a separate FIR under relevant legal provisions regarding obscene content.

Officials have expressed concerns about the potential circulation of these videos, which could disrupt public decency and social harmony. An official notice will summon Dharegudde for questioning. Meanwhile, the investigation continues to uncover the origin of this material and identify those depicted in the clips.

(With inputs from agencies.)