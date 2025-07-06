Felicitation of CJI Bhushan Gavai at Maharashtra Legislature

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai will be honored at the Maharashtra legislature complex on July 8, following his assumption of the nation's highest judicial office in May.

The event will feature an address by Justice Gavai on 'The Constitution of India', according to an official release by the legislature secretariat. This special ceremony will take place in the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan.

The program is organized to celebrate Justice Gavai's elevation to this prestigious judicial position, an achievement highly regarded across Maharashtra. Born in Amravati on November 24, 1960, he became an additional judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003, later being appointed a permanent judge in 2005. Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India in May, succeeding Sanjiv Khanna, and will serve until November 23, 2025.

