False Complaint Shakes Pune's Safety Narrative

A rape complaint by a 22-year-old IT professional in Pune, which initially alleged that a delivery agent had assaulted her after spraying a chemical, was declared false by Pune Police, according to Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The investigation unraveled that the alleged perpetrator was the woman's acquaintance, who visited her home with her consent, contradicting her claims of forced entry and threat.

The revelation has led to concerns over the spread of misleading narratives about safety in Pune, with the police reiterating their commitment to law and order while investigating the woman's motives for fabricating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)