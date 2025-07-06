Left Menu

False Complaint Shakes Pune's Safety Narrative

A rape complaint in Pune by a young IT professional was deemed false and misleading. Initially claimed to involve a delivery agent, investigations revealed the 'agent' was an acquaintance who entered with consent. The case sparked unwarranted narratives about Pune's safety, though authorities maintain the city's safety standards.

False Complaint Shakes Pune's Safety Narrative
A rape complaint by a 22-year-old IT professional in Pune, which initially alleged that a delivery agent had assaulted her after spraying a chemical, was declared false by Pune Police, according to Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.

The investigation unraveled that the alleged perpetrator was the woman's acquaintance, who visited her home with her consent, contradicting her claims of forced entry and threat.

The revelation has led to concerns over the spread of misleading narratives about safety in Pune, with the police reiterating their commitment to law and order while investigating the woman's motives for fabricating the incident.

