Madhya Pradesh Government Executes Major IAS Reshuffle

The government of Madhya Pradesh orchestrated a notable bureaucratic reshuffle, involving nine senior Indian Administrative Services officers. Key among them, Neeraj Mandloi assumes the role of additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, replacing Dr Rajesh Rajora.

Mandloi is set to oversee the Energy and Public Service Management Departments, highlighting the strategic importance of these sectors. The Urban Administration and Development Department sees change with Sanjay Dube as the new lead, also taking charge of Science and Technology.

Further shifts include postings in the General Administration and Finance departments, aiming for streamlined operations. The shuffling reflects the government's dedication to enhancing administrative efficiency and addressing sector-specific needs.