Madhya Pradesh Government Executes Major IAS Reshuffle
In a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government reassigned nine senior IAS officers, including Neeraj Mandloi as additional chief secretary to the Chief Minister. Key positions in various departments like Urban Administration, Energy, and Agriculture experienced changes aimed at streamlining operations for enhanced efficiency.
- Country:
- India
The government of Madhya Pradesh orchestrated a notable bureaucratic reshuffle, involving nine senior Indian Administrative Services officers. Key among them, Neeraj Mandloi assumes the role of additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, replacing Dr Rajesh Rajora.
Mandloi is set to oversee the Energy and Public Service Management Departments, highlighting the strategic importance of these sectors. The Urban Administration and Development Department sees change with Sanjay Dube as the new lead, also taking charge of Science and Technology.
Further shifts include postings in the General Administration and Finance departments, aiming for streamlined operations. The shuffling reflects the government's dedication to enhancing administrative efficiency and addressing sector-specific needs.
ALSO READ
UAE's Zero Bureaucracy Initiative: A New Era of Public Service Efficiency
Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard University, reports AP.
Supreme Court's Green Light: Trump Administration Resumes Controversial Deportations
Federal Judge Halts Trump Administration's Policy Blocking International Students
Gadkari Praises Vijay Kelkar for Flexibility in Bureaucracy