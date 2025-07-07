Left Menu

Controversy Over Gaza Attack: Hamas Denies U.S. Accusations

Hamas denied U.S. accusations of involvement in a grenade attack at a Gaza aid site that injured two American contractors. The contractors, former U.S. special forces, were injured while working for UG Solutions at a site operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Hamas condemned the U.S. claims as misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas has firmly rejected accusations from the U.S. State Department that it played a role in a grenade attack in Gaza, which left two American contractors injured. The incident took place at an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

According to UG Solutions, a North Carolina-based security firm, the injured individuals were employed as private security contractors and are former U.S. special forces members. Despite being injured, they refrained from returning fire to prevent further risk to nearby civilians, the company stated.

Hamas criticized the U.S. allegations as misleading, suggesting the statements were an attempt to justify ongoing actions against Palestinian civilians. The media office of Hamas emphasized their stance, condemning the claims as categorically false and provocative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

