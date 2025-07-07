Controversy Over Gaza Attack: Hamas Denies U.S. Accusations

Hamas has firmly rejected accusations from the U.S. State Department that it played a role in a grenade attack in Gaza, which left two American contractors injured. The incident took place at an aid distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

According to UG Solutions, a North Carolina-based security firm, the injured individuals were employed as private security contractors and are former U.S. special forces members. Despite being injured, they refrained from returning fire to prevent further risk to nearby civilians, the company stated.

Hamas criticized the U.S. allegations as misleading, suggesting the statements were an attempt to justify ongoing actions against Palestinian civilians. The media office of Hamas emphasized their stance, condemning the claims as categorically false and provocative.

