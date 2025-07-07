Mystery in the Sugarcane Fields: What Happened to the Mentally Ill Woman?

The discovery of a semi-nude body in a sugarcane field has shaken the quiet village of Madki Dagheda in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. Found near a drain, the body of the 55-year-old woman has prompted police to probe allegations of murder.

Local authorities rushed to the scene after being alerted on Sunday night. The victim, known to be mentally ill, had left her home earlier for daily wage work but never returned, according to her family. Found beside her were a bag of mango and a salwar, raising suspicions of a possible assault.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain stated that the woman's son has filed a murder complaint against unidentified perpetrators. An in-depth investigation, including forensic analysis and a review of nearby CCTV footage, is underway. The post-mortem report will be crucial in determining the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)