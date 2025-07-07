Left Menu

Mystery in the Sugarcane Fields: What Happened to the Mentally Ill Woman?

The semi-nude body of a 55-year-old mentally ill woman was found near a sugarcane field in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect foul play and are investigating the case, considering the possibility of murder or sexual assault. Key evidence has been collected and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 07-07-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 09:13 IST
Mystery in the Sugarcane Fields: What Happened to the Mentally Ill Woman?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of a semi-nude body in a sugarcane field has shaken the quiet village of Madki Dagheda in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. Found near a drain, the body of the 55-year-old woman has prompted police to probe allegations of murder.

Local authorities rushed to the scene after being alerted on Sunday night. The victim, known to be mentally ill, had left her home earlier for daily wage work but never returned, according to her family. Found beside her were a bag of mango and a salwar, raising suspicions of a possible assault.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain stated that the woman's son has filed a murder complaint against unidentified perpetrators. An in-depth investigation, including forensic analysis and a review of nearby CCTV footage, is underway. The post-mortem report will be crucial in determining the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025