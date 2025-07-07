Mystery in the Sugarcane Fields: What Happened to the Mentally Ill Woman?
The semi-nude body of a 55-year-old mentally ill woman was found near a sugarcane field in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police suspect foul play and are investigating the case, considering the possibility of murder or sexual assault. Key evidence has been collected and CCTV footage is being reviewed.
- Country:
- India
The discovery of a semi-nude body in a sugarcane field has shaken the quiet village of Madki Dagheda in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. Found near a drain, the body of the 55-year-old woman has prompted police to probe allegations of murder.
Local authorities rushed to the scene after being alerted on Sunday night. The victim, known to be mentally ill, had left her home earlier for daily wage work but never returned, according to her family. Found beside her were a bag of mango and a salwar, raising suspicions of a possible assault.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain stated that the woman's son has filed a murder complaint against unidentified perpetrators. An in-depth investigation, including forensic analysis and a review of nearby CCTV footage, is underway. The post-mortem report will be crucial in determining the cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mystery in Saharanpur: Teen Girl Disappears from Shelter Home
UK police say Bob Vylan and Kneecap's performances at Glastonbury Festival are subject to a criminal investigation, reports AP.
Controversial Glastonbury Gigs Spark Criminal Investigation
UP: Excise inspector caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Saharanpur