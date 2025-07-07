Telangana CM's Strategic Delhi Visit: Seeking Funds and Approvals

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is embarking on a crucial visit to New Delhi on Monday, where he plans to engage with central ministers, according to official sources.

Reddy's departure will follow the inauguration of the Vana Mahotsavam programme at PJT Agricultural University in Hyderabad, signaling the state's commitment to environmental initiatives.

His agenda in the capital includes securing funding and receiving approvals for key infrastructural projects such as the Regional Ring Road, the rejuvenation of the Musi River, and the extension of the city's Metro Rail services. The visit underlines his administration's push for development. Reddy is expected to return to Hyderabad the following day.

