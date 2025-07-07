Mumbai Man Duped in Gold Trading Scam by Online Acquaintance

A resident of Mumbai has become a victim of deception, losing a staggering Rs 73.72 lakh in a fraudulent gold trading scheme orchestrated by a woman he encountered on a popular dating application.

The woman, who presented herself as Zia, contacted the victim between March and May 2024, enticing him with the promise of lucrative returns on investments in gold trading. Communication shifted to WhatsApp, where the woman persuaded him to use a specific trading application for his investments.

Over three months, the victim poured money into the scheme, only to find that no profits were realized. When he sought answers, communication with the woman ceased. The man subsequently filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC and related IT Act provisions as authorities work to trace the suspect's digital trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)