Mumbai Man Duped in Gold Trading Scam by Online Acquaintance

A Mumbai resident lost Rs 73.72 lakh after being lured into a fraudulent gold trading scheme by a woman he met via a dating app. The woman, identified as Zia, convinced the victim to invest over three months, promising high returns. Upon realizing the scam, the man approached the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A resident of Mumbai has become a victim of deception, losing a staggering Rs 73.72 lakh in a fraudulent gold trading scheme orchestrated by a woman he encountered on a popular dating application.

The woman, who presented herself as Zia, contacted the victim between March and May 2024, enticing him with the promise of lucrative returns on investments in gold trading. Communication shifted to WhatsApp, where the woman persuaded him to use a specific trading application for his investments.

Over three months, the victim poured money into the scheme, only to find that no profits were realized. When he sought answers, communication with the woman ceased. The man subsequently filed a police complaint, leading to an investigation under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC and related IT Act provisions as authorities work to trace the suspect's digital trail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

