Tragic Loss: Turkish Soldiers Suffocated by Methane Gas in Northern Iraq

Eight Turkish soldiers died from methane exposure during a cave search operation in northern Iraq. The mission aimed to retrieve the remains of a soldier killed in action against the PKK. Eleven other soldiers affected by the gas have been hospitalized for treatment, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 07-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 10:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a grave incident on Sunday, eight Turkish soldiers lost their lives due to methane gas exposure during a cave search operation in northern Iraq.

The tragic event occurred while executing a mission intended to recover the body of a fellow soldier, who fell victim in combat against the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The Turkish Defense Ministry reported that eleven additional soldiers, who were also exposed to the hazardous gas, have been hospitalized and are currently under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

