Tragic Loss: Turkish Soldiers Suffocated by Methane Gas in Northern Iraq

In a grave incident on Sunday, eight Turkish soldiers lost their lives due to methane gas exposure during a cave search operation in northern Iraq.

The tragic event occurred while executing a mission intended to recover the body of a fellow soldier, who fell victim in combat against the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The Turkish Defense Ministry reported that eleven additional soldiers, who were also exposed to the hazardous gas, have been hospitalized and are currently under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)