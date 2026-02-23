Mexico in Turmoil: Cartel Leader El Mencho Killed in Military Operation

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, urged citizens to maintain calm in the wake of violence following the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or 'El Mencho', leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This came after a military operation led to his death, igniting unrest across several states.

The operation, conduced by Mexico's federal forces, resulted in blockades and violent responses, as reported by the Secretariat of National Defence. President Sheinbaum emphasized coordinated efforts with state governments, highlighting that most of the country remains unaffected. Regular updates are being provided by the Security Cabinet on their social media platforms.

The killing of 'El Mencho,' a major figure in the drug cartel world, prompted violent reactions including roadblocks and clashes, stretching from Jalisco to Michoacan and Guanajuato. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported disruptions such as buses being set on fire, urging residents to stay home and be cautious.