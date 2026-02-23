Left Menu

Mexico in Turmoil: Cartel Leader El Mencho Killed in Military Operation

Following the death of cartel leader Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes in an operation by Mexico's military, President Sheinbaum calls for calm. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader's death triggered chaos, including road blockages and violence in several states. Security updates continue amidst heightened tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 10:32 IST
Mexico in Turmoil: Cartel Leader El Mencho Killed in Military Operation
President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (Photo/X@Claudiashein). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, urged citizens to maintain calm in the wake of violence following the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, or 'El Mencho', leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. This came after a military operation led to his death, igniting unrest across several states.

The operation, conduced by Mexico's federal forces, resulted in blockades and violent responses, as reported by the Secretariat of National Defence. President Sheinbaum emphasized coordinated efforts with state governments, highlighting that most of the country remains unaffected. Regular updates are being provided by the Security Cabinet on their social media platforms.

The killing of 'El Mencho,' a major figure in the drug cartel world, prompted violent reactions including roadblocks and clashes, stretching from Jalisco to Michoacan and Guanajuato. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro reported disruptions such as buses being set on fire, urging residents to stay home and be cautious.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026