Left Menu

Tragedy at Border: Jawan's Final Act

A BSF jawan, Constable Mridul Dass, allegedly committed suicide at a forward post in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The incident occurred at Border Out-Post Malluchak. Authorities are investigating the reason behind this tragic event, with the body shifted for postmortem and inquest proceedings underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 11:22 IST
Tragedy at Border: Jawan's Final Act
jawan
  • Country:
  • India

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Constable Mridul Dass, reportedly committed suicide using his service rifle at a forward post in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Monday, officials confirmed.

Dass was on sentry duty at Border Out-Post Malluchak in the Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself. Officials mentioned that the motive for such an extreme step was not immediately clear.

Police have transferred the body to the Community Health Centre in Ramgarh for postmortem and have commenced inquest proceedings to uncover more details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025