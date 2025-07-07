Tragedy at Border: Jawan's Final Act

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Constable Mridul Dass, reportedly committed suicide using his service rifle at a forward post in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Monday, officials confirmed.

Dass was on sentry duty at Border Out-Post Malluchak in the Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself. Officials mentioned that the motive for such an extreme step was not immediately clear.

Police have transferred the body to the Community Health Centre in Ramgarh for postmortem and have commenced inquest proceedings to uncover more details about the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)