US Envoy Push for Hezbollah Disarmament Amid Rising Tensions

A United States envoy held discussions with Lebanese officials in Beirut on Monday, focusing on a proposed strategy to disarm Hezbollah. This move comes in the wake of heightened tensions marked by recent Israeli airstrikes and cross-border ground offensives.

Hezbollah, still recuperating from a devastating war with Israel last year, is under mounting pressure from both internal Lebanese factions and the international community, notably Washington, to relinquish its armaments entirely. This comes amidst reports that the group is considering downsizing its arsenal.

The U.S. proposal, articulated by envoy Thomas Barrack, involves Hezbollah's complete disarmament within four months in exchange for an Israeli military withdrawal and a cessation of airstrikes. While discussions continue, Hezbollah's response leans towards retaining its armament until certain conditions are met.

