New Health NZ Board Appointed to Strengthen Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

In a pivotal move aimed at revitalising New Zealand’s public health system, the Government has officially re-established the Health New Zealand Board. The announcement, made by Health Minister Simeon Brown, underscores the Government’s commitment to delivering faster, higher-quality healthcare services to all New Zealanders. This restructuring marks a strategic shift from the transitional commissioner-led model back to board governance, with new appointments designed to embed accountability, infrastructure reform, and patient-first healthcare delivery.

Transition from Commissioners to Full Board Governance

The Health New Zealand Board will take over from the current Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners, who were appointed last year to stabilise the health agency. Minister Brown acknowledged the progress made under Commissioner Professor Lester Levy, who oversaw the implementation of a robust financial framework and Health Delivery Plan focused on reducing patient waitlists and improving outcomes.

To maintain continuity and leadership stability, Professor Levy will serve as Chair of the Health New Zealand Board for a 12-month term until a permanent chair is appointed on 1 July 2026. His leadership during the transitional phase has been credited with aligning the organisation with the Government’s key health targets.

New Leadership Appointments to Drive Health Reforms

The Government has appointed an experienced and diverse leadership team to oversee the next phase of reform. Dr Andrew Connolly, a respected surgeon and former Chair of the Medical Council, has been named Deputy Chair. He brings deep clinical and governance experience, having served as a Crown Monitor and Commissioner on various District Health Boards.

Supporting them are newly appointed Board members:

Roger Jarrold

Dr Frances Hughes

Parekawhia McLean

Peter McCardle

Terry Moore

To further reinforce independent oversight, Hamiora Bowkett has been appointed Crown Observer. Bowkett will provide direct advice to the Health Minister with a particular focus on the financial health of the organisation and compliance with health delivery targets. His role is essential in ensuring that Health New Zealand stays on track during this new phase.

New Infrastructure Committee to Oversee Capital Investment

A cornerstone of the Government’s healthcare reform is infrastructure renewal. To tackle ageing health facilities and expedite modernisation, a dedicated Infrastructure Committee has been established. The committee will ensure that significant investments in health capital projects are delivered on time and within budget.

Chaired by Dr Margaret Wilsher, a leading figure in health governance, the committee includes high-calibre experts:

Mark Binns

James Christmas

Sarah Sinclair

Evan Davies

Roger Jarrold

Their mandate includes overseeing large-scale projects that will provide patients with access to modern and efficient healthcare facilities, aligning with the Government’s broader economic and healthcare objectives.

Minister’s Commitment to Accountability and Patient Outcomes

Minister Brown reiterated the Government’s focus on measurable outcomes, particularly faster access to healthcare services such as general consultations and surgeries. “Patients care about seeing a doctor sooner, getting their hip surgery faster, being treated in a hospital that works,” Brown stated. “That’s what these governance changes are designed to achieve.”

He praised the outgoing Deputy Commissioners—Roger Jarrold, Ken Whelan, and Kylie Clegg—for their role in stabilising Health New Zealand and shifting the focus back to patient outcomes.

A Step Towards a More Responsive Health System

The re-establishment of the Health New Zealand Board is a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the country’s public health system. With clear leadership, targeted oversight, and a renewed focus on infrastructure and patient-first service delivery, the Government is signaling a strong intent to restore public confidence and operational efficiency in healthcare.

The newly appointed board members will assume their roles on 23 July 2025, coinciding with the conclusion of the current commission.