PM Modi Meets Cuban President Diaz-Canel to Deepen Strategic Partnership

On the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a productive bilateral meeting with the President of Cuba, H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. This meeting marks a continued engagement between the two leaders, following their earlier encounter at the 2023 BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, where Cuba had participated as a special invitee.

The conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Díaz-Canel underscored a shared commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation, advancing economic and technological collaboration, and jointly addressing global challenges affecting the developing world.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation Across Key Sectors

The leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the India-Cuba bilateral relationship, identifying new opportunities and reaffirming cooperation in multiple areas:

Economic and Trade Engagement : Both leaders explored expanding commercial ties, especially in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and information technology . India has historically been a significant partner in Cuba’s healthcare sector, and the meeting reaffirmed the value of these synergies.

Development Partnership and Capacity Building : Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Cuba’s development through capacity-building programs under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) initiative. Both countries also expressed interest in expanding this partnership to include digital governance and public administration training.

Science, Technology & Disaster Management : The two leaders emphasized the importance of science and technology collaboration, particularly in areas such as disaster preparedness, biotechnology , and climate-resilient infrastructure .

Healthcare and Ayurveda Integration: Recognizing India’s traditional medicine expertise, President Díaz-Canel lauded the role of Ayurveda and expressed Cuba’s interest in incorporating it into its public health system. Prime Minister Modi welcomed this enthusiasm and assured support for formalizing this integration through capacity-building, technical exchange, and institutional partnerships.

Digital Public Infrastructure and Fintech Collaboration

A major highlight of the meeting was Cuba’s keen interest in India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), particularly its widely acclaimed Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system. Prime Minister Modi offered India’s expertise in sharing DPI frameworks with Cuba, which can transform financial inclusion and digital services across Latin America and the Caribbean.

This interest aligns with India’s broader push to internationalize its digital platforms as public goods for the Global South. The leaders discussed forming a joint working group to explore technical collaboration on digital identity systems, payment gateways, and public service delivery through digital means.

Access to Affordable Medicines and Pharmacopoeia Recognition

India also proposed that Cuba formally recognize the Indian pharmacopoeia, which would facilitate regulatory approval and access to Indian-made generic medicines. This step would not only strengthen Cuba’s pharmaceutical resilience, but also reduce healthcare costs significantly.

President Díaz-Canel expressed appreciation for India’s longstanding role in providing affordable, high-quality medicines and medical training, and welcomed the proposal for regulatory alignment in the pharmaceutical sector.

Shared Voice for the Global South

The leaders emphasized the importance of South-South solidarity and agreed to coordinate on global challenges that disproportionately affect developing countries:

Health Security and Pandemic Preparedness : Both countries agreed to support initiatives that ensure equitable access to vaccines and medical technologies.

Climate Change and Resilience : Acknowledging the disproportionate impact of climate change on small island nations and tropical economies, the leaders called for greater climate finance, green technology transfers , and sustainable development frameworks .

Multilateral Cooperation: India and Cuba committed to continuing close cooperation in forums like the United Nations, NAM (Non-Aligned Movement), G77, and now BRICS. They reaffirmed the need to reform global governance institutions to reflect the realities of the Global South.

A Renewed Strategic Vision for India–Cuba Relations

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Díaz-Canel served not only to strengthen historical ties, but also to align the two nations toward a forward-looking partnership that prioritizes innovation, inclusivity, and mutual development.

Both leaders acknowledged the importance of continued high-level exchanges and committed to enhancing connectivity between their governments, institutions, and people. As emerging partners in global governance and development cooperation, India and Cuba are poised to shape a more equitable international order, with the Global South at its center.