PM Modi Meets Malaysian Counterpart to Deepen Ties, Hail ASEAN-India Progress

On the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a key bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, H.E. Anwar bin Ibrahim. The two leaders engaged in a comprehensive dialogue aimed at reinforcing the growing strategic, economic, and cultural partnership between India and Malaysia, with a focus on trade, regional security, ASEAN cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

This interaction builds on the momentum generated by Prime Minister Ibrahim’s State Visit to India in August 2024, and underscores both countries' commitment to leveraging their historical and cultural linkages to advance a robust 21st-century partnership.

Review of Bilateral Cooperation: Trade, Defence, and More

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Ibrahim reviewed progress made since August 2024 across several sectors:

Trade & Investment : Malaysia remains one of India’s major trading partners in the ASEAN region. The leaders discussed boosting bilateral trade , diversifying exports and imports, and enhancing cooperation in high-growth sectors such as digital economy, fintech, clean energy , and semiconductor manufacturing .

Defence Cooperation : The leaders acknowledged recent progress in joint military training exercises, maritime security cooperation , and enhanced defence industrial collaboration . India’s Indo-Pacific maritime doctrine and Malaysia’s regional security outlook were found to be aligned, especially in ensuring a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific .

Education & Healthcare : Both sides emphasized the need for greater academic exchange, research collaboration , and institutional tie-ups. India’s medical education and pharmaceutical industry continue to attract Malaysian interest, with discussions underway on facilitating mutual recognition of medical qualifications .

Tourism & Cultural Exchange: With deep-rooted historical and cultural bonds, the leaders encouraged increased tourism and easier visa processes. The sizable Indian diaspora in Malaysia and a growing number of Malaysian students and tourists in India were highlighted as bridges for fostering mutual goodwill.

Condemnation of Terrorism and Regional Security Cooperation

Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Ibrahim for Malaysia’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, which he termed as a crime against all humanity. The two leaders expressed shared concern over the rising threat of international terrorism, cyber threats, and violent extremism.

They reaffirmed their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on intelligence sharing, anti-radicalization strategies, and capacity building for counter-terror agencies.

Multilateral Cooperation and ASEAN-India Strategic Outlook

A key theme of the discussion was the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has emerged as a central pillar of India’s Act East Policy. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Malaysia on its effective chairmanship of ASEAN, particularly in steering crucial dialogues amid global geopolitical flux.

He welcomed Malaysia’s continued support for India’s active engagement with ASEAN and stressed the importance of early and successful completion of the review of the ASEAN-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The FTA review is seen as essential for modernizing trade norms, boosting two-way investments, and fostering deeper economic integration.

Both sides also explored enhanced collaboration through regional and international groupings, including East Asia Summit, IORA, Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), and UN platforms, to address climate change, supply chain resilience, and pandemic preparedness.

A Shared Vision for Peace and Prosperity in the Indo-Pacific

With both countries occupying strategic positions in the Indian Ocean Region and sharing interests in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, the leaders exchanged views on regional security architecture and blue economy cooperation. They reiterated support for upholding international law, including UNCLOS, and called for peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue.

A Partnership Rooted in Trust and Shared Vision

The Modi–Ibrahim meeting was emblematic of the increasing depth and maturity in India–Malaysia relations. From security and economic connectivity to cultural cooperation and multilateral coordination, the conversation laid a roadmap for a future-focused and resilient partnership.

Both leaders emphasized the need for frequent high-level interactions and institutional engagements to sustain the momentum and deliver tangible outcomes. With mutual respect and shared priorities, India and Malaysia are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.