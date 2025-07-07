Maharashtra's Mega Recruitment Drive: Restructuring for Progress

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a significant recruitment drive after executing a 150-day programme targeting cadre restructuring, rule updates, and compassionate appointments.

Addressing assembly concerns over Scheduled Tribes (ST) vacancies, Fadnavis assured that all departments are tasked with completing internal reforms to finalize vacancy figures. Over one lakh positions have been filled from a previous recruitment initiative.

The government faces challenges with 6,860 ST-reserved posts employed without proper caste verification, many serving for over two decades. These positions are declared supernumerary, with 1,343 already refilled and ongoing efforts for the rest. Adoption of blockchain technology aims to streamline verification, while additional secretarial staff will enhance processing transparency and speed.

