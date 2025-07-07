Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mega Recruitment Drive: Restructuring for Progress

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a major recruitment drive following a 150-day programme. The government aims to fill vacancies, especially in Scheduled Tribes categories, while introducing blockchain for verification and enhancing transparency. Over 1,000 ST-reserved posts have been filled, with more underway, supported by internal reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a significant recruitment drive after executing a 150-day programme targeting cadre restructuring, rule updates, and compassionate appointments.

Addressing assembly concerns over Scheduled Tribes (ST) vacancies, Fadnavis assured that all departments are tasked with completing internal reforms to finalize vacancy figures. Over one lakh positions have been filled from a previous recruitment initiative.

The government faces challenges with 6,860 ST-reserved posts employed without proper caste verification, many serving for over two decades. These positions are declared supernumerary, with 1,343 already refilled and ongoing efforts for the rest. Adoption of blockchain technology aims to streamline verification, while additional secretarial staff will enhance processing transparency and speed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

