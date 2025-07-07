Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Cronyism, Promises Balanced Development in UP

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP's development strategies in Uttar Pradesh, accusing them of cronyism and ignoring local heritage and livelihoods. He pledges balanced development and addresses issues like pollution and land acquisition. Yadav also promises rehabilitation for those displaced by controversial development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 16:19 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent press conference, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for alleged cronyism and mishandling of development initiatives. He criticized the lack of transparency in religious infrastructure projects and land acquisitions, vowing to set an example of balanced progress if his party regains power.

Yadav highlighted the plight of local businesses, accusing the BJP of favoring big showrooms over traditional trades, thus displacing local livelihoods. He pledged to rehabilitate those affected by the government's development projects. Yadav also called for a Kanwariya corridor, which he promises will accommodate traffic and respect heritage.

Environmental concerns were also on Yadav's agenda as he accused the administration of neglecting river pollution and shutting down sewage treatment plants for monetary gains. Criticizing the government's opaque handling of heritage sites and financial allocations, Yadav appealed for a development model that preserves culture and benefits the populace genuinely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

