Diplomatic Plea for Punjab Farmer's Safe Return from Pakistan

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal MP, has called on India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to secure the safe return of Amritpal Singh, who accidentally crossed into Pakistan. Singh, a farmer from Punjab suffering mental distress, is held by Pakistani authorities. Efforts are underway for his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 17:19 IST
Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has urgently appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the safe return of Amritpal Singh, a 23-year-old farmer from Punjab, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan.

Amritpal Singh, hailing from Khaire ke Uttar village in Ferozepur, was last seen at the India-Pakistan border on June 21, tending to farmland near the Border Outpost Rana under BSF supervision. When the gate closed for the day, Amritpal didn't return, leading to concerns from his family and community, especially given his mental health challenges.

Efforts have been initiated, including communication with Pakistani authorities after the Pakistani Rangers confirmed on June 27 that Amritpal is in local police custody. Harsimrat Kaur Badal has stressed the importance of diplomatic and compassionate resolution, given Singh's mental stress.

