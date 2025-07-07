Diplomatic Dispute: China's Protest Over India's Dalai Lama Greetings
China has protested to India over its Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama and the participation of Indian officials in his 90th birthday celebrations. Beijing emphasizes its concerns about Tibet-related issues and urges India to respect diplomatic commitments.
China issued a formal protest to India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to the Dalai Lama and Indian officials participated in celebrations for the Tibetan spiritual leader's 90th birthday.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of India understanding Beijing's sensitivities regarding Tibet, commonly referred to as Xizang by China, and urged New Delhi to respect commitments made between the two nations.
In response, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the Dalai Lama's contributions as a symbol of compassion, while Chinese officials reiterated the need for India to recognize the Dalai Lama's role in what they describe as anti-China separatist activities.
