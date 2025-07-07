Court Decision Looms in Sarpanch Murder Case: Key Accused Seeks Discharge

A critical decision is expected from a Maharashtra court in the high-profile murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The court will pass its judgment on the discharge plea filed by Walmik Karad, the case's main accused, on July 22, as confirmed by special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Karad has been in jail, contesting accusations under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by claiming a lack of evidence for his involvement.

Prosecutor Nikam stated that the court's July 22 session would address multiple legal motions. These include the prosecution's request to seize properties owned by Karad and other co-accused individuals. Assistant prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe has put forth arguments supporting the property seizure, amidst resistance from defense teams filing applications against such actions.

The case, tied to the brutal abduction and killing of Deshmukh last December, involves criminal charges against eight people who allegedly targeted the sarpanch for interrupting an extortion scheme aimed at an energy firm. The CID has submitted a comprehensive chargesheet exceeding 1,200 pages to substantiate the charges under MCOCA.