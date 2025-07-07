Tragedy Strikes: Laborer's Fatal Act in Anjanshaheed

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Anjanshaheed village as a laborer, Nure Alam, allegedly stabbed his wife following a heated dispute over money. The confrontation escalated when Roshan denied Alam money to purchase alcohol.

Despite efforts by locals to save Roshan, she was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, according to police reports. The shocking murder occurred shortly after Alam returned to the village for Muharram.

Witnesses revealed Alam's chronic alcohol addiction and history of domestic abuse. The local Jiyanpur police took him into custody, prompting calls for increased support for domestic violence victims in the region.