Left Menu

Saba Saba: A Resurgence of Protests in Kenya's Streets

Protests erupted in Kenya as citizens took to the streets on Saba Saba, demanding government accountability and President Ruto's resignation amid allegations of corruption and high living costs. The date commemorates historical protests for democracy. Clashes with police marked the demonstrations, signaling persistent public discontent with the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:57 IST
Saba Saba: A Resurgence of Protests in Kenya's Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a resurgent wave of public unrest, Kenyan protestors on Monday defied heightened security measures to voice their demands for better governance and President William Ruto's resignation. Saba Saba, a historic date representing the fight for democracy 35 years ago, became the rallying cry this time against alleged corruption and an unbearable cost of living.

With major roads into Nairobi blocked and businesses shutting down, protesters ignited bonfires, clashing with police who responded with teargas, injuring a demonstrator. The scene, reminiscent of earlier protests, highlighted a nation's frustration with persistent issues, including police brutality.

Despite police attempts to stifle the movement, citizens rallied behind a deep-seated spirit of resistance. Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen warned against violent protests, yet the government's stance on protestors has been viewed as a retrogressive effort against the country's constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025