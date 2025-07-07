Saba Saba: A Resurgence of Protests in Kenya's Streets

In a resurgent wave of public unrest, Kenyan protestors on Monday defied heightened security measures to voice their demands for better governance and President William Ruto's resignation. Saba Saba, a historic date representing the fight for democracy 35 years ago, became the rallying cry this time against alleged corruption and an unbearable cost of living.

With major roads into Nairobi blocked and businesses shutting down, protesters ignited bonfires, clashing with police who responded with teargas, injuring a demonstrator. The scene, reminiscent of earlier protests, highlighted a nation's frustration with persistent issues, including police brutality.

Despite police attempts to stifle the movement, citizens rallied behind a deep-seated spirit of resistance. Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen warned against violent protests, yet the government's stance on protestors has been viewed as a retrogressive effort against the country's constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)