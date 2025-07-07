Anti-Naxal Operation Yields Major Explosive Haul in Jharkhand Forest

In a significant breakthrough on Monday, security forces successfully recovered 16 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. The discovery was made in a forested area between the villages of Kotsona and Lanji.

The operation, jointly conducted by security personnel, aimed at targeting Naxal activities in the region. Each device, weighing approximately two kilograms, was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, ensuring no harm to the ongoing mission or the personnel involved.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan confirmed that the IEDs were intended to disrupt operations and specifically target security forces engaged in attempting to neutralize Naxal threats in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)