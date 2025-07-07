Tragic Suicide of Mumbai Accountant Unveils Dark World of Extortion

A grim incident of extortion has emerged from Mumbai's Santacruz East, where a 32-year-old chartered accountant, Raj Leela More, succumbed to pressure and ended his life, the police disclosed on Monday. The tragedy unfolded as More fell prey to a Rs 3 crore extortion racket led by Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi.

According to the suicide note found at More's home in Yashwant Nagar, he faced relentless threats from Parwani and Qureshi. The duo reportedly exploited their acquaintance, which began on social media, capturing compromising moments and using them as leverage for financial gain.

The ordeal culminated when the accused allegedly invaded More's residence and assaulted his mother. Faced with mounting distress, More consumed poison, a decision that now forms the basis of a legal case against Parwani and Qureshi under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, for abetment of suicide and other charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)