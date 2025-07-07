Left Menu

Tragic Suicide of Mumbai Accountant Unveils Dark World of Extortion

A chartered accountant in Mumbai, Raj Leela More, took his own life after being extorted for Rs 3 crore by two individuals, Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi, over 18 months. The accused were booked for abetment of suicide after threats, assaults, and financial coercion were revealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:21 IST
Tragic Suicide of Mumbai Accountant Unveils Dark World of Extortion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A grim incident of extortion has emerged from Mumbai's Santacruz East, where a 32-year-old chartered accountant, Raj Leela More, succumbed to pressure and ended his life, the police disclosed on Monday. The tragedy unfolded as More fell prey to a Rs 3 crore extortion racket led by Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi.

According to the suicide note found at More's home in Yashwant Nagar, he faced relentless threats from Parwani and Qureshi. The duo reportedly exploited their acquaintance, which began on social media, capturing compromising moments and using them as leverage for financial gain.

The ordeal culminated when the accused allegedly invaded More's residence and assaulted his mother. Faced with mounting distress, More consumed poison, a decision that now forms the basis of a legal case against Parwani and Qureshi under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, for abetment of suicide and other charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025