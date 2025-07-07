Left Menu

BRICS Responds to Trump's Tariff Threats: A Focus on Multilateral Diplomacy

In response to U.S. President Trump's allegations of BRICS being 'anti-American' and his threat of additional tariffs, BRICS nations emphasized their commitment to win-win cooperation. Leaders, including China's Mao Ning and South Africa's Kaamil Alli, dismissed the claims and reaffirmed peaceful international relations. Brazil highlighted environmental and public health issues at the summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:47 IST
BRICS Responds to Trump's Tariff Threats: A Focus on Multilateral Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, BRICS nations dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation of being 'anti-American' as they met at a summit. Trump had threatened to impose further tariffs, a move criticized by the group for undermining diplomatic cooperation.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized BRICS's commitment to 'win-win cooperation' and clarified that the bloc does not target any nation. South Africa's trade ministry echoed the sentiment, calling ongoing talks with the U.S. 'constructive.'

Brazil, hosting the summit, focused discussions on environmental and public health issues. A Brazilian diplomat highlighted the importance of BRICS for supporting fair global trade rules, especially as U.S. protectionist policies continue to impact member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025