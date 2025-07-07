BRICS Responds to Trump's Tariff Threats: A Focus on Multilateral Diplomacy

On Monday, BRICS nations dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation of being 'anti-American' as they met at a summit. Trump had threatened to impose further tariffs, a move criticized by the group for undermining diplomatic cooperation.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized BRICS's commitment to 'win-win cooperation' and clarified that the bloc does not target any nation. South Africa's trade ministry echoed the sentiment, calling ongoing talks with the U.S. 'constructive.'

Brazil, hosting the summit, focused discussions on environmental and public health issues. A Brazilian diplomat highlighted the importance of BRICS for supporting fair global trade rules, especially as U.S. protectionist policies continue to impact member countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)