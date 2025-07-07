BRICS Responds to Trump's Tariff Threats: A Focus on Multilateral Diplomacy
In response to U.S. President Trump's allegations of BRICS being 'anti-American' and his threat of additional tariffs, BRICS nations emphasized their commitment to win-win cooperation. Leaders, including China's Mao Ning and South Africa's Kaamil Alli, dismissed the claims and reaffirmed peaceful international relations. Brazil highlighted environmental and public health issues at the summit.
On Monday, BRICS nations dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation of being 'anti-American' as they met at a summit. Trump had threatened to impose further tariffs, a move criticized by the group for undermining diplomatic cooperation.
China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized BRICS's commitment to 'win-win cooperation' and clarified that the bloc does not target any nation. South Africa's trade ministry echoed the sentiment, calling ongoing talks with the U.S. 'constructive.'
Brazil, hosting the summit, focused discussions on environmental and public health issues. A Brazilian diplomat highlighted the importance of BRICS for supporting fair global trade rules, especially as U.S. protectionist policies continue to impact member countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
