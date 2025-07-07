Odisha CM Resolves Over 10,000 Grievances: A Model of Efficient Governance

In a significant achievement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has successfully resolved more than 10,000 public grievances, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Since assuming office, Majhi has conducted 11 rounds of hearings, maintaining an impressive resolution rate of 93%.

During the latest public grievance session held on Monday, Majhi, along with seven ministers and senior officials, addressed around 1,000 grievances. The CM prioritizes hearing from persons with disabilities before attending to other petitioners, underlining his commitment to inclusive governance.

To further streamline assistance, a single-window system has been implemented for immediate medical aid disbursement through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Notably, Rs 9.50 lakh was approved for urgent medical care for 10 individuals. Overall, Rs 53.50 lakh has been dispensed to 48 beneficiaries in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)