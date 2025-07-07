Left Menu

Odisha CM Resolves Over 10,000 Grievances: A Model of Efficient Governance

Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, in a remarkable display of effective governance, has addressed over 10,000 public grievances. With a resolution rate of 93%, Majhi's administration is known for its quick grievance redressal mechanism, emphasizing on the needs of individuals, particularly persons with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:49 IST
Odisha CM Resolves Over 10,000 Grievances: A Model of Efficient Governance
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has successfully resolved more than 10,000 public grievances, according to the Chief Minister's Office. Since assuming office, Majhi has conducted 11 rounds of hearings, maintaining an impressive resolution rate of 93%.

During the latest public grievance session held on Monday, Majhi, along with seven ministers and senior officials, addressed around 1,000 grievances. The CM prioritizes hearing from persons with disabilities before attending to other petitioners, underlining his commitment to inclusive governance.

To further streamline assistance, a single-window system has been implemented for immediate medical aid disbursement through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Notably, Rs 9.50 lakh was approved for urgent medical care for 10 individuals. Overall, Rs 53.50 lakh has been dispensed to 48 beneficiaries in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025