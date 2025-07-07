Social Media Showdown: MNS Leader's Son in Legal Trouble

Rahil Shaikh, the son of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, is facing legal action after a social media altercation with influencer and actor Rajshree More. The incident, which occurred late Sunday night in Andheri West, Mumbai, has attracted significant attention after a video of the confrontation was circulated online.

The footage shows Shaikh in an apparent state of intoxication, sitting shirtless in his car while making threats and using abusive language directed at More. This altercation followed what appeared to be a minor accident where Shaikh's vehicle reportedly rammed into More's car.

Police have booked Shaikh under several charges including outraging the modesty of a woman and offenses under the Motor Vehicles Act. Although he was released with a notice, his car has been seized as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)