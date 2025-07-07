Bombay High Court Deliberates on Abu Salem's Extradition Terms
The Bombay High Court discussed gangster Abu Salem's plea, claiming his 25-year imprisonment term in India should count with good behavior. Salem, extradited from Portugal, was assured no death penalty and a maximum 25-year sentence. The court admitted his plea but denied interim relief.
The Bombay High Court on Monday examined a plea by gangster Abu Salem, who argued he should be released after what he contends is a fulfilled 25-year sentence factoring in good behavior. Salem was extradited from Portugal under the condition of a maximum 25-year imprisonment without the death penalty.
A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Rajesh Patil acknowledged the petition but refused immediate relief to Salem. His arrest date, as per a Supreme Court order, is from October 2005, which indicates he has not completed the 25 years in jail.
The court declared the plea would proceed to a final hearing soon, maintaining Salem's imprisonment terms stated upon his extradition.
