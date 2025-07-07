High Seas Tension: Houthi Attack on Magic Seas in Red Sea

Tensions flared in the Red Sea as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched an assault on the freight ship Magic Seas, threatening its destruction. The attack marks the first major high-seas offensive this year and disrupts a six-month lull, raising alarms in international shipping lanes.

According to reports, the Houthis targeted the Liberian-flagged vessel with unmanned boats, missiles, and drones, underlining escalating maritime conflicts. Although the crew was safely evacuated and rescued, the incident prompts concerns over the safety of one of the world's most vital shipping routes connecting Europe and Asia.

The attack is seen as part of a broader strategy by the Houthis to showcase solidarity with Palestinians amid geopolitical tensions. With more than 100 previous assaults on vessels in the region, this latest strike could lead to increased global shipping costs and security measures.