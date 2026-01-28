Families Sue Over 'Unlawful' U.S. Missile Strike: Seeking Justice on the High Seas

The families of Chad Joseph and Rishi Samaroo, two Trinidadian men killed in a U.S. missile strike, have launched a wrongful death lawsuit, marking the first legal challenge against recent U.S. military actions at sea. Filed in Boston's federal court, the suit claims the strike was a 'manifestly unlawful' act against civilians.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the families, argues the killings occurred outside any recognized armed conflict, violating international laws. Both a maritime law from 1920 and the Alien Tort Statute of 1789 are leveraged to press the case. The lawsuit pushes for accountability rather than a cessation of strikes.

Defending its actions, the Trump administration asserts the strike targeted narcoterrorists, framing it as part of a broader fight against drug cartels. However, legal experts and lawmakers raise concerns about the legality and the definition of these groups under international law.

