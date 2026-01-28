Left Menu

Families Sue Over 'Unlawful' U.S. Missile Strike: Seeking Justice on the High Seas

The families of two men killed in a U.S. missile strike have filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the attack was unlawful. The case, involving Chad Joseph and Rishi Samaroo, challenges U.S. military actions under international laws. It may test the legality of military authority against designated narcoterrorists.

Updated: 28-01-2026 01:13 IST
The families of Chad Joseph and Rishi Samaroo, two Trinidadian men killed in a U.S. missile strike, have launched a wrongful death lawsuit, marking the first legal challenge against recent U.S. military actions at sea. Filed in Boston's federal court, the suit claims the strike was a 'manifestly unlawful' act against civilians.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the families, argues the killings occurred outside any recognized armed conflict, violating international laws. Both a maritime law from 1920 and the Alien Tort Statute of 1789 are leveraged to press the case. The lawsuit pushes for accountability rather than a cessation of strikes.

Defending its actions, the Trump administration asserts the strike targeted narcoterrorists, framing it as part of a broader fight against drug cartels. However, legal experts and lawmakers raise concerns about the legality and the definition of these groups under international law.



