Left Menu

Predator in the Night: Stalking the Innocent Near Katarniaghat

In a shocking sequence of events near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a man allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted young girls while they were asleep outside due to heat. Police, after extensive investigations, arrested Avinash Pandey who is linked to multiple cases and charged under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:46 IST
Predator in the Night: Stalking the Innocent Near Katarniaghat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing string of incidents near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a man allegedly kidnapped young girls who were sleeping outdoors, exploiting the summer heat. The abductor, identified as Avinash Pandey, reportedly assaulted the minors before abandoning them.

The police were alerted by several kidnapping reports from villages under the Sujauli police station, prompting a dedicated task force to catch the perpetrator. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Nayan Singh disclosed critical findings about the assailant, describing his appearance and behavior, which significantly aided the investigation.

Pandey, who was apprehended on a tip-off, was later arrested after incriminating evidence, including objectionable photographs, was found on his phones. With various charges filed against him under the POCSO Act, the authorities continue their investigation, earning commendation for quickly resolving these grave crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025