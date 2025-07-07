Predator in the Night: Stalking the Innocent Near Katarniaghat
In a shocking sequence of events near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a man allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted young girls while they were asleep outside due to heat. Police, after extensive investigations, arrested Avinash Pandey who is linked to multiple cases and charged under the POCSO Act.
- India
In a disturbing string of incidents near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, a man allegedly kidnapped young girls who were sleeping outdoors, exploiting the summer heat. The abductor, identified as Avinash Pandey, reportedly assaulted the minors before abandoning them.
The police were alerted by several kidnapping reports from villages under the Sujauli police station, prompting a dedicated task force to catch the perpetrator. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Nayan Singh disclosed critical findings about the assailant, describing his appearance and behavior, which significantly aided the investigation.
Pandey, who was apprehended on a tip-off, was later arrested after incriminating evidence, including objectionable photographs, was found on his phones. With various charges filed against him under the POCSO Act, the authorities continue their investigation, earning commendation for quickly resolving these grave crimes.
(With inputs from agencies.)